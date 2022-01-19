BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will unveil his 2023 budget proposal on Wednesday morning.
The governor has already said he is committing $80 million to local health departments to help them handle the state's COVID-19 pandemic response.
Hogan also plans to expand SNAP benefits to help Marylanders who are struggling to make ends meet, as well as monthly benefits for seniors.
The proposal includes $10 million for Maryland’s food banks, which have been working around the clock throughout the pandemic.
Hogan's budget presentation is scheduled for 10 a.m.