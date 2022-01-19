BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a sunny day in Baltimore, yet another round of winter weather is on the way.

“It’s beautiful out and then they’re calling for two to three inches tomorrow? It’s crazy,” said Baltimore resident Cathy Brown.

“It was warm today but in Baltimore, they say wait five minutes and see what the weather does,” said resident Pat Tarkowski.

WJZ’s first alert weather team says the storm will start off as rain Wednesday night, but by Thursday morning it will turn to snow in some areas – bringing anywhere between one to three inches.

Highway officials say the soggy roads pose a challenge with pre-treating highways

“It’s coming in as rain or wet precipitation therefore we are not applying the anti-ice treatment – that brine solution that leaves the squiggly lines – because it will get washed away before it could be effective,” said Sherry Christian with the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Christian says with the wet weather, there’s a major concern with roads refreezing.

“The tricky part about it is timing because it’s going to be hitting in the typical morning rush hour,” said Christian.

And they want drivers to be careful.

Wednesday people rushed back to the grocery stores, with plans to stay in and off the roads tomorrow morning.

“I’m coming in to pick up a couple of things today,” said Tarkowski.

“It doesn’t bother me, I dont like the ice, but I don’t mind the snow,” Brown said.

MDOT officials say they will have their crews mobilized and ready to go tonight through tomorrow morning to help clean off the roads for those drivers heading to work in the morning. They is asking that if you have to be on the road, drive slow and give plows space to work.