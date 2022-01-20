First Alert WeatherCheck School & Government Closures And Delays Here
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Closure, last day of classes, Winter weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to today’s closure for winter weather, Anne Arundel County Schools has moved the final day of classes to Friday, June 24, the school system said.

The last day for teachers is Monday, June 27.

According to a calendar on the school system’s site, the last days for students and teachers were, respectively, June 22 and June 23.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff