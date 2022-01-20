BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to today’s closure for winter weather, Anne Arundel County Schools has moved the final day of classes to Friday, June 24, the school system said.
The last day for teachers is Monday, June 27.
Today's closing moves the last day of school for students to Friday, June 24. The last day for teachers is now Monday, June 27.
— AACPS (@AACountySchools) January 20, 2022
According to a calendar on the school system’s site, the last days for students and teachers were, respectively, June 22 and June 23.