BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot while on a footpath in Columbia, Howard County Police said Thursday.
On Wednesday about 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the path near the 5200 block of Eliots Oak Road for a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.
Investigators do not have any identifying information about the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to all 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.