BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Thursday afternoon on North Avenue in West Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 2:07 p.m. to the 1600 block of West North Avenue, where they found the victim shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.