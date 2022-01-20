BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold air certainly took its sweet time getting here Thursday morning.

It didn’t get here soon enough to turn much of the rain into snow.

It’s finally settling in across Maryland and don’t be surprised if a few flurries scoot through this afternoon.

Now our attention turns to the brutally cold air in store tonight on Friday and Friday night.

Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday an Alert Day because of wind chills in the single digits.

While the weather won’t be active, it will be dangerously cold.

Temperatures tonight will tumble to near 15°. With north winds between 10-15 MPH, it will feel about between 7-10°.

That means real feel temperatures likely in the single digits as your kids stand at the bus stop Friday morning.

Make sure you and our family are bundled up before you head out. and don’t plan on being outside for any extended period if you don’t have to be.

Also, make sure your four-legged friends have some where warm to sleep.

Don’t bank on a big warm up during the day.

Despite partly sunny skies, temperatures will only climb into the mid-20s. Factor in the brisk north wind and it will feel only like the upper teens.

Another round of bone-chilling cold is on tap Friday night when temperatures drop into the low to mid-teens.

Our weekend looks slightly warmer and dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with overnight temperatures in the low 20s.

