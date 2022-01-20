BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold rain is falling over parts of Maryland this morning, but frigid air is on the way.

As of 5 a.m., temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s. Yet the arctic cold front will cause those to plummet over the next couple hours.

Expect this rain to transition into snowfall as we move towards 7 a.m.

#WJZAlertDay: A cold rain is pushing across Central #Maryland. With frigid air blasting in from the west, we'll see a change from rain to snow by around 7AM. #WJZ #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/m58wNN05mb — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 20, 2022

This blast of frigid air could cause slick spots on the roads, so please take it slow and give yourself plenty of time.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Central Maryland through 1 p.m.

#WJZAlertDay: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 1PM. Most of the snow will fall from around 7-10AM and it could be heavy at times which will reduce visibility. That combined with slick spots will impact you during the morning commute so please be careful. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/EZJtRnswiI — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 20, 2022

Most of the area will pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow with a few pockets getting closer to 4 inches.

We’re expecting the bulk of the snow to fall through around 10 a.m. and then begin to taper off.

Things improve after lunch time, but bundle up because it will be cold and blustery!

