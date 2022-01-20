First Alert WeatherCheck School & Government Closures And Delays Here
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold rain is falling over parts of Maryland this morning, but frigid air is on the way.

As of 5 a.m., temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s. Yet the arctic cold front will cause those to plummet over the next couple hours.

Expect this rain to transition into snowfall as we move towards 7 a.m.

This blast of frigid air could cause slick spots on the roads, so please take it slow and give yourself plenty of time.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Central Maryland through 1 p.m.

Most of the area will pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow with a few pockets getting closer to 4 inches.

We’re expecting the bulk of the snow to fall through around 10 a.m. and then begin to taper off.

Things improve after lunch time, but bundle up because it will be cold and blustery!

