BALTIMORE (WJZ) — School districts across Maryland continue to see a significant bus driver shortage, and the state is taking steps now to try and find drivers.
The state is hosting a "bus driver's day" on Feb. 5 at seven MVA offices across Maryland. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Those offices are:
- Annapolis – 160 Harry S. Truman Pkwy., Annapolis
- Bel Air – 501 W MacPhail Road, Bel Air
- Frederick – 1601 Bowmans Farm Road, Frederick
- Gaithersburg – 15 Metropolitan Grove Road, Gaithersburg
- Glen Burnie – 6601 Ritchie Hwy., Glen Burnie
- Largo – 10251 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro
- Salisbury – 251 Tilghman Road, Salisbury
"Hosting Bus Drivers' Day at the MDOT MVA allows us to serve more Marylanders who want to become school bus drivers," said Governor Larry Hogan. "Bus drivers play a critical role in the success of our schools, and I thank all the drivers who get our children to and from school safely."
Beginning Thursday, applicants commercial driver’s license applicants looking to obtain a school bus driver endorsement will be allowed to waive a section of the test that requires identification of engine parts, the federal waiver is in place until March 31.
School districts and/or bus drivers should email schoolbus@mdot.maryland.gov to schedule in advance. Applicants are asked to include their phone number, driver’s license number and preferred time and location to assist with scheduling.
"The past few years have presented many unforeseen challenges, including getting our school-aged children to and from school," said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. "We are committed to doing everything we can to support all of our commercial drivers and ensure we're able to get Maryland's school children transported safely and efficiently."
Learn more about the event here.