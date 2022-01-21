First Alert WeatherWJZ First Alert Weather Declares Friday Alert Day Due To Dangerous Cold
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found shot multiple times inside a vacant dwelling, authorities said Friday.

Officers called to a possible break-in in the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday found the victim’s decomposing body inside the dwelling, police said.

The body was removed from the house and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

An autopsy found the person had been shot four times in the head and upper body, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

