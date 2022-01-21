BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found shot multiple times inside a vacant dwelling, authorities said Friday.
Officers called to a possible break-in in the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday found the victim’s decomposing body inside the dwelling, police said.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Fall To 2,746 & Positivity Rate Hits 17.14%
The body was removed from the house and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.READ MORE: Anne Arundel Medical Center Notifies Patients Of Potential Email Breach
An autopsy found the person had been shot four times in the head and upper body, police said.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect For This Frigid Friday
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.