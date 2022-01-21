BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than 2,700 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate continue to fade, according to data released Friday by the Maryland Department of Health.

But even as those key metrics fade from peak levels recorded earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan and healthcare leaders are warning Marylanders not to let their guards down, with Hogan saying Thursday that “we’re not out of the woods.”

Hospitalizations fell to 2,746, decreasing by 237 over the past 24 hours and down from a Jan. 11 peak of 3,462 patients. The positivity rate, which flirted with 30% on Jan. 5, has fallen to 17.14%, a 0.86% decrease compared to Thursday.

Hogan on Thursday said the next 10 to 14 days will be key to the state’s response to surging infections, and he encouraged Marylanders to continue wearing masks and avoiding crowds, as well as getting tested and vaccinated.

“Even though we have been able to attain considerable drops in the metrics, and they’re continuing to drop, they’re still much higher than they had been or where we need to be,” the governor said.

Maryland is in the midst of a 30-day state of emergency Hogan issued this month in response to surging infections and hospitalizations, which pushed several hospitals to near- or at-capacity levels.

Of the Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19, 2,222 are adults in acute care and 491 are adults in intensive care, while 27 are children in acute care and six are in the ICU.

With the state reporting an additional 4,736 COVID-19 cases, a total of 927,097 cases have been confirmed in Maryland since the outset of the pandemic.

The state reported 67 more people have died of COVID-19, bringing Maryland’s death toll to 12,751.

In recent weeks, the state has ramped up its testing operations in an effort to keep up with public demand. That includes opening 20 new testing sites statewide with support from the Maryland National Guard.

On Thursday, Hogan said a new hospital-based testing site has opened at LifeBridge Health in Carroll County. Another testing site is set to open Friday at GBMC and an additional site will open Saturday at St. Agnes.

There are 4,356,140 Marylanders fully vaccinated and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 94% of the state’s adults have gotten at least one dose. Among Marylanders age 5 and older, 88.1% of residents have gotten at least one does of the vaccine.

The state has administered 10,865,807 doses of the vaccine.

Of those, 4,593,129 are first doses, 5,621 in the last 24 hours. Another 4,025,236 are second doses, 4,905 in the past day. A total of 330,904 Marylanders have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 124 in the past day.

The state has administered 1,916,538 boosters, 13,007 in the past 24 hours.