BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was shot early Friday during an attempted robbery in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.
About 3:50 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on Woodbourne Avenue near The Alameda, where they found the victim shot in the leg, Baltimore Police said.
The 26-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was walking in the area when two people tried to rob him.
The victim told police he tried to run away, but after hearing a popping sound, he realized he had been shot.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.