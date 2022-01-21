First Alert WeatherWJZ First Alert Weather Declares Friday Alert Day Due To Dangerous Cold
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 62-year-old man died of his injuries after a crash Thursday evening in Baltimore County, authorities said.

The crash happened about 5:25 p.m. on Pulaski Highway near where it meets Rossville Boulevard, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Police said a Nissan Altima was heading east on Pulaski Highway when it left the road, veered into a parking lot and struck a parked Honda Accord.

The Nissan’s driver, 62-year-old Ralph Gipprich, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

