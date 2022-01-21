BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday.

Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day.

Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour.

Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°.

That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside.

We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north wind will ensure it only feels like the mid to upper teens.

Grab the heaviest coat you can find and add a hat, scarf and gloves.

You really don’t want to be outside for any extended period today.

Make sure your pets have somewhere warm to be, as well.

Most us stay dry Friday with some snow showers possible for southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Somerset and Worcester counties from 1 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Up to two inches of snow is expected and the commute could be slick.

Friday night will be brutally cold once again with low in the mid-teens.

We feel a little bit of reprieve this weekend when temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s.

Looking ahead to the work week, there is a chance for snow on Tuesday.

We’ll be monitoring that to see if we should issue an Alert Day.

For now, it’s just a possibility we want to make you aware of.