BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re missing something, have you tried checking BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport?
The Transportation Security Administration has recovered hundreds of items, from clothes and belts to sleep apnea monitors and electronic devices, over the past few months as travel ramped up for the holiday season.
“Hats, gloves, belts, toiletries, cell phones, keys, sunglasses, prescription glasses and more,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.
The influx of stray belongings spikes over the holidays and, because TSA only hangs onto these items for 30 days, they want to get the word out that your missing items could be in the agency’s lost-and-found.
"TSA officers who work here get a great amount of satisfaction when they can return items to people, especially something that is meaningful but might not have a high dollar value, something like a child stuffed animal," Farbstein said.
The state takes custody of these items after the 30-day period elapses, unless TSA has made contact with the owner.
Some items are sold while others are donated. If you want to see whether TSA has your missing belongings, check the agency’s lost & found page for contact information.