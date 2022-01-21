BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft early Friday at a Northwest Baltimore gas station.
Shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the Exxon gas station on Reisterstown Road near West Northern Parkway, Baltimore Police said. Officers found the front of the business was damaged and the ATM had been tampered with.
Employees told investigators the suspects showed up in a yellow-colored work van and tried unsuccessfully to remove the cash machine. The group fled emptyhanded before officers arrived.
Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to identify the suspects involved.
This mark’s the latest in a string of ATM thefts and attempted thefts that have played out in recent months across Baltimore and the surrounding counties.