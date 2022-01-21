BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The remaining performances of “The Prom” at the Hippodrome Theatre have been postponed after multiple cast members got COVID-19, the theater posted on Facebook.
There were five performances of the Broadway musical scheduled from Jan. 21-23, according to a calendar on the theater’s website.READ MORE: Ravens Sign Ben Mason, FB And TE They Drafted In 2021 Then Waived
The theater apologized for the postponement and urged ticket holders to hold onto their tickets as scheduling changes are arranged.READ MORE: With Dangerous Wind Chill, Baltimore City Under Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert
Details on new dates will be sent to to ticket holders when they become available, the theater said.MORE NEWS: Police: Student Shot At Montgomery County School, Suspect In Custody
“The Prom,” which debuted in 2018, follows two spurned Broadway stars who travel to Indiana after learning a 17-year-old lesbian won’t be able to bring a girl to the dance.