ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A student was shot at a Maryland high school Friday afternoon and a suspect was in custody, police said.
A male student was shot on campus at Magruder High School in Rockville, Montgomery County police said in a tweet. The school was locked down.
The injured student was taken to a hospital, police said.
Montgomery County Police can confirm a male student was shot on campus at Magruder High School. The school is still currently on lockdown.
We can confirm that a suspect is in custody. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/dLuCgCfO3Y
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 21, 2022