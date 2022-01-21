BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed Ben Mason, a fullback and tight end they drafted last year out of the University of Michigan and then waived, the team announced Friday.

Mason signed a reserve/future contract, meaning he will be invited to training camp and the deal won’t take effect until the start of the 2022 League Year on March 16.

Baltimore waived Mason just before the start of the 2021 season, on Aug. 31.

Two days later, the New England Patriots signed him to their practice squad. He was released on Nov. 8

The Chicago Bears added him to their practice squad on Dec. 8, but he never saw game action.

Mason was one of three fifth-round picks selected by the Ravens last year, but only one, defensive end Daelin Hayes, stayed with Baltimore. The other, cornerback Shaun Wade, was traded on Aug. 26 to the New England Patriots for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. and a 2023 fifth-rounder.

Coming out of college, the Ravens likened Mason to one of the team’s best blockers, fullback Patrick Ricard, who could be hitting the market as a free agent this offseason.

According to a bio from the Ravens, Mason was twice named Michigan Toughest Play of the Year.

“Ben Mason just really epitomizes what Ravens football is about,” executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said after drafting the tight end. “He’s a tough, physical guy, who is versatile and plays multiple positions. We had a chance to really watch him quite a bit over the years. We know what he’s about. He’s our kind of football player, and we’re excited about him.”