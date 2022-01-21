First Alert WeatherWJZ First Alert Weather Declares Friday Alert Day Due To Dangerous Cold
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Double Shooting, homicide investigation, North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Friday afternoon shooting in northern Baltimore left a woman dead and a man injured, authorities said.

Officers called to a shooting near Oakland Avenue and York Road shortly before 1 p.m. found the pair shot inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the 22-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff