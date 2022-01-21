BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Friday afternoon shooting in northern Baltimore left a woman dead and a man injured, authorities said.
Officers called to a shooting near Oakland Avenue and York Road shortly before 1 p.m. found the pair shot inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the 22-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.