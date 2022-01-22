TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced additional distribution dates for at-home tests that rapidly detect COVID-19, authorities said.
People can pick up the at-home tests at the following locations:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Type
|Monday, 1/24/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) – Catonsville, 800 S Rolling Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228
|Drive-Thru
|Tuesday,
1/25/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Baltimore County Career Center – Eastpoint, 7930 Eastern Avenue
Baltimore, Maryland 21224
|Drive-Thru
|Wednesday,
1/26/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main St, Dundalk MD 21222
|Walk-Up
|Wednesday,
1/26/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|Baltimore County Career Center – Liberty3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133
|Walk-Up
|Wednesday, 1/26/22
|4 p.m. until supplies last
|Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222
|Drive-Thru and Walk-Up
|Thursday, 1/27/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|Jacksonville Senior Center, 3605 Sweet Air Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131
|Drive-Thru
|Friday, 1/28/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|Maryland State Fairgrounds – Sales Pavilion, 2200 York Road Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland 21093
|Drive-Thru
|Friday, 1/28/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|Arbutus Branch855 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, MD 21227
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Drive
Cockeysville, MD 21030
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Boulevard Essex, MD 21221
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Road Hereford, MD 21111
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Avenue Lansdowne, MD 21227
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1046 Taylor Avenue
Towson, MD 21286
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL North Point Branch,1716 Merritt Boulevard
Dundalk, MD 21222
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Owings Mills Branch,10302 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD 21117
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9509 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Boulevard
Perry Hall, MD 21128
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Road
Reisterstown, MD 21136
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Avenue Rosedale, MD 21237
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/22/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Road Dundalk, MD 21222
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Road Towson, MD 21204
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Circle
Baltimore, MD 21236
|Walk-Up
|Saturday, 1/29/22
|9 a.m. until supplies last
|BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Drive
Woodlawn, MD 21207
|Walk-Up
|Sunday, 1/30/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
|Drive-Thru
|Sunday, 1/30/22
|1 p.m. until supplies last
|Eastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220
|Drive-Thru
Baltimore County has provided thousands of at-home tests to country residents who are concerned about the spike in infections caused by the Omicron variant, according to authorities.
Olszewski declared a local state of emergency on Dec. 27 in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases. At that time, he instituted an indoor mask mandate, which is supposed to stay in place until Jan. 31.
Baltimore County officials voted 6-1 on Jan. 3 to extend that state of emergency until Feb. 7.
The emergency declaration is supposed to give Baltimore County more flexibility in the way it protects residents from COVID-19 while making it easier for the county to get support it from state and federal governments.
Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to provide COVID-19 testing clinics for the public. People can schedule an appointment to get tested at a clinic at baltimorecountymd.gov/covidtest.MORE NEWS: Suspicious Death Of Woman Sparks Investigation In Frederick County
Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot can contact their local urgent care, pharmacy, primary care provider, or visit baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine.