FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans, the Biden administration announced Monday, as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced additional distribution dates for at-home tests that rapidly detect COVID-19, authorities said.

People can pick up the at-home tests at the following locations:

Date Time Location Type Monday, 1/24/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) – Catonsville, 800 S Rolling Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Drive-Thru Tuesday,

1/25/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Baltimore County Career Center – Eastpoint, 7930 Eastern Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland 21224 Drive-Thru Wednesday,

1/26/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main St, Dundalk MD 21222 Walk-Up Wednesday,

1/26/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Baltimore County Career Center – Liberty3637 Offutt Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133 Walk-Up Wednesday, 1/26/22 4 p.m. until supplies last Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222 Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Thursday, 1/27/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Jacksonville Senior Center, 3605 Sweet Air Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131 Drive-Thru Friday, 1/28/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Maryland State Fairgrounds – Sales Pavilion, 2200 York Road Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland 21093 Drive-Thru Friday, 1/28/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Road Pikesville, MD 21208 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last Arbutus Branch855 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, MD 21227 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Drive

Cockeysville, MD 21030 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Boulevard Essex, MD 21221 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Road Hereford, MD 21111 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Avenue Lansdowne, MD 21227 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1046 Taylor Avenue

Towson, MD 21286 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL North Point Branch,1716 Merritt Boulevard

Dundalk, MD 21222 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Owings Mills Branch,10302 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD 21117 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9509 Harford Road

Parkville, MD 21234 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Boulevard

Perry Hall, MD 21128 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Road

Reisterstown, MD 21136 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Avenue Rosedale, MD 21237 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/22/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Road Dundalk, MD 21222 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Road Towson, MD 21204 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Circle

Baltimore, MD 21236 Walk-Up Saturday, 1/29/22 9 a.m. until supplies last BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Drive

Woodlawn, MD 21207 Walk-Up Sunday, 1/30/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Drive-Thru Sunday, 1/30/22 1 p.m. until supplies last Eastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Drive-Thru

Baltimore County has provided thousands of at-home tests to country residents who are concerned about the spike in infections caused by the Omicron variant, according to authorities.

Olszewski declared a local state of emergency on Dec. 27 in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases. At that time, he instituted an indoor mask mandate, which is supposed to stay in place until Jan. 31.

Baltimore County officials voted 6-1 on Jan. 3 to extend that state of emergency until Feb. 7.

The emergency declaration is supposed to give Baltimore County more flexibility in the way it protects residents from COVID-19 while making it easier for the county to get support it from state and federal governments.

Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to provide COVID-19 testing clinics for the public. People can schedule an appointment to get tested at a clinic at baltimorecountymd.gov/covidtest.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot can contact their local urgent care, pharmacy, primary care provider, or visit baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine.