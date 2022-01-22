PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy missing since Friday.
Chamaur Lawrence was last seen in the 1300 block of Halstead Road at about 5 p.m. carrying a red duffel bag and a blue Under Armour book bag, police said.READ MORE: Suspicious Death Of Woman Sparks Investigation In Frederick County
Chamaur is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Champion” in white letters printed on it.READ MORE: Maryland Environmental Officials Issue Emergency Order For Potomac River Following Sewage Overflow
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-0200.MORE NEWS: Rabid Raccoon Found In Severna Park Wednesday
#Missing 15-Year-old Chamaur Lawrence – 5’7” 135 lbs – wearing blue jeans & black hoodie w/ “Champion” written in white letters – carrying red duffle bag & blue under armour book bag. Last seen around 5 p.m. in 1300 block Halstead Rd., 21234. If located call 911 or 410-307-2020 pic.twitter.com/RWLFm9w8QY
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 21, 2022