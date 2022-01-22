CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy missing since Friday.

Chamaur Lawrence was last seen in the 1300 block of Halstead Road at about 5 p.m. carrying a red duffel bag and a blue Under Armour book bag, police said.

Chamaur is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Champion” in white letters printed on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-0200.

