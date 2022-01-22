ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A 52-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a head-on crash with a street sweeper in Rosedale, Baltimore County Police said.
Dennis L. Johnson Jr. was driving a sports utility vehicle westbound on Pulaski Highway near Contractors Road about 12:30 a.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit the street sweeper at about 12:30 a.m., police said.READ MORE: Safe Streets Violence Interrupter Remembered For Peacekeeping Efforts
Johnson was declared dead at the scene, police said.READ MORE: Baltimore County Announces New Distribution Dates For Rapid Covid Tests
The driver of the street sweeper was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The department’s crash team is working to determine the cause of the crash.MORE NEWS: Suspicious Death Of Woman Sparks Investigation In Frederick County