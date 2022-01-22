CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A 52-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a head-on crash with a street sweeper in Rosedale, Baltimore County Police said.

Dennis L. Johnson Jr. was driving a sports utility vehicle westbound on Pulaski Highway near Contractors Road about 12:30 a.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit the street sweeper at about 12:30 a.m., police said.

Johnson was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the street sweeper was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The department’s crash team is working to determine the cause of the crash.

