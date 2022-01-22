BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As temperatures dip into the teens, the Salvation Army is working to ensure Baltimore’s homeless population has warm coats and gloves to help them make it through the winter.
Saturday, the Salvation Army of Central Maryland and Today's 101.9 radio station held the fourth annual 'Bundle Up Baltimore.'
Throughout the day they were at the Bowley's Quarters Volunteer Fire Department and the Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company collecting gently used coats, jackets, and blankets which will be distributed to Baltimore's most vulnerable residents battling homelessness.
In 2019, the Salvation Army collected 936 coats and 460 blankets, which were distributed to the homeless through their emergency canteen program, Feedmore. This year they’re vowing to double that number to help even more people stay warm.
"There is an increase in needs that we must meet, especially for our most vulnerable, which are the elderly, single moms, and children," said Major Roger Glick, the Commander of Salvation Army of Central Maryland. "We want to expand love beyond human essentials. Our Baltimore residents are in great need."
If you missed Saturday’s drive you can still drop off generally used coats, jackets, and blankets, you can also volunteer your time. Visit the Salvation Army of Central Maryland to find out how.