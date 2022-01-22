GREEN VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found lying on a road in Green Valley, according to a statement from the office.
Deputies initially responded to a report of an unresponsive woman was lying in the 3100 block of Pheasant Run around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, according to the statement.
First responders performed life-saving measures on the woman.
She went into cardiac arrest en route to Frederick Health Hospital, where she died, authorities said.
Deputies will not identify the woman until they have notified her next of kin. There are no suspects in custody, according to authorities.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the office at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 22-007263. If you want to remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.