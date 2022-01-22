BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed and a third wounded in separate incidents Saturday, Baltimore Police said.
The most recent incident took place just after 3:05 p.m. in the 3500 block of Powhatan Avenue. Offices found a man who had been shot several times, police said.
The man died at a nearby hospital, police said.
Less than an hour earlier, officers found an unresponsive man in a vehicle who had been shot several times in the 2900 block of Allendale Road, police said.
That man also died at a nearby hospital, police said.
Officers found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle that crashed into several parked cars at about 11:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue, police said.
They found the injured man after searching the area.
The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition is not known, authorities said.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.