Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Snow could impact areas West and North of Baltimore starting Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning.
First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara says Western Maryland near Washington and Frederick counties could see snow staring to fall around 6p.m. tonight before moving East.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 3K New Cases Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations and Positivity Rate Continues To Decline
These snow showers will be very hit or miss as they move across the region.
Snow accumulation is difficult to tell but most of the impacted areas could see a dusting to an inch of snowfall, while the far Western reaches of the state could see 2-4 inches.READ MORE: Salvation Army, 101.9 Collect Coats, Gloves To 'Bundle Up Baltimore' Homeless
As of now this doesn’t appear that this will impact the Monday morning commute in the Baltimore area but highways West of our region including I-70, I-81 and I-68 could see some slippery conditions.
The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will continuing to monitor the snow showers and will provide updates as they become available.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on FacebookMORE NEWS: Man Killed In Head-On Crash With Street Sweeper In Rosedale Saturday