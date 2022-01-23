BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - MARCH 18: Mezie Offurum #13 of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers reacts following his dunk against the Texas Southern Tigers during the first half in a First Four game during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 18, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Mezie Offurum posted 14 points and eight rebounds as Mount St. Mary’s defeated Central Connecticut 65-50 on Sunday.
Dakota Leffew had 11 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers (8-10, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Deandre Thomas added 10 points.
Davonte Sweatman had 12 points for the Blue Devils (4-16, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.
