WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 28th and 29th goals of the season in the third period, Nicklas Backstrom pounced on a turnover to get the winner 1:13 into overtime and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Backstrom also assisted on Ovechkin’s second goal, which tied Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers for the NHL lead.

Backstrom then took the puck off a Senators defender deep in Ottawa’s zone and beat goaltender Matt Murray with a breakaway backhand to give Washington just its third win in nine games.

Vitek Vanecek made 20 stops for the Capitals, who trailed 2-0 after two.

Thomas Chabot and Zach Sanford scored for Ottawa, and Murray made 30 saves.

SABRES 6, FLYERS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and Buffalo handed Philadelphia its 11th consecutive loss.

Philadelphia’s skid (0-8-3) matches the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders for the longest in the NHL this season. It is one short of the franchise record of 12 straight losses set in 1999. The Flyers are the first team in 11 years to lose 10 in a row twice in the same season.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)