baltimore police
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old male and 24-year-old female were shot in the 1400 block of Union Avenue around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said.
The teenager and woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.READ MORE: Ovechkin Scores 2, Capitals Rally To Beat Senators 3-2
Medics took them to local hospitals.
This is at least the second time within the past four years that someone has been shot near the 1400 block of Union Avenue.READ MORE: No. 12 Maryland Women Roll In Frese’s Return To Bench
Kahleel Boston was shot in the head in that area on Dec. 18, 2019. He was 18 years old at the time of the shooting.
Boston died of his injuries at a hospital.MORE NEWS: Unseld Out Of Protocols, Set To Return As Wizards Coach
Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.