BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were killed Sunday evening in a head-on crash on Route 255 in Charles County, authorities said.
The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday on Route 255 near Ripley Way in La Plata, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers said a Chrysler Pacifica and Chevrolet Impala were traveling in opposite directions when the two vehicles collided.
Paramedics pronounced the Chrysler's driver and the Chevrolet's driver and passenger dead at the scene, troopers said.
The victims were identified as Patrick Bowie, Jr., 44, of La Plata; Tineka Palmer, 33, and Tyron Caroll, 33, both of Indian Head.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the deadly crash remain under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 301-392-1231.