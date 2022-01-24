HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for assistance in finding Makai Jacobs, a missing 12-year-old girl from Halethorpe.
Jacobs was last seen Monday around 4:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road. Police did not provide a clothing description.
#MISSING 12 yo Makai Jacobs – 5'4" 130lbs. Makai was last seen in the 2400 block of Lansdowne Rd., 21227, today at approximately 4:15 p.m. If located – please call 911 or 410-307-2020. pic.twitter.com/HQNrsnI9bk
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 25, 2022
Anyone who has seen Jacobs or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.