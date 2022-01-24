BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple Baltimore City firefighters were hurt early Monday while fighting a fire that broke out at a vacant row home, authorities said.
Crews were called to the two-alarm fire at a row home on South Stricker Street near West Pratt Street about 6 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department said.
At some point, the fire department said, there was a collapse.
At some point, the fire department said, there was a collapse.

Three firefighters have been taken to a hospital with serious injuries and one more remains trapped inside, the fire department said
The department said crews are working to rescue the remaining firefighter from the building.
Baltimore fire says around 6 this morning – crews arrived on scene to the 200 block of S Stricker St. for a 2 alarm fire at this vacant rowhome. Officials say there was a collapse- 1 firefighter taken to hospital in serious condition, crews working to rescue 2 more firefighters. pic.twitter.com/HRwQ0ggTpt
