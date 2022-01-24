CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Amy Kawata
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple Baltimore City firefighters were hurt early Monday while fighting a fire that broke out at a vacant row home, authorities said.

Crews were called to the two-alarm fire at a row home on South Stricker Street near West Pratt Street about 6 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

At some point, the fire department said, there was a collapse.

Three firefighters have been taken to a hospital with serious injuries and one more remains trapped inside, the fire department said

The department said crews are working to rescue the remaining firefighter from the building.

