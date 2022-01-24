CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in New York City are still trying to trace a Glock 45 handgun with an extended 40-round magazine, which they said LaShawn McNeil obtained in Baltimore and used to shoot two officers in Harlem on Friday night.

Police believe the weapon was stolen in 2017.

Investigators later located an AR-15 assault rifle under McNeil’s mattress.

McNeil, who was on probation at the time, had a long rap sheet including an arrest 20 years ago for assaulting an officer in Pennsylvania.

But he appears to have had no criminal record in Maryland.

McNeil left Baltimore for New York back in November to help his mother and brother there.

The officers were responding to a dispute between the two when they were shot.

22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera was killed.

27-year-old Officer Wilbert Mora is still fighting for his life.

Like New York City, Baltimore has been dealing with escalating violence.

That includes the murder of Chesley Patterson, a Little Italy restaurant manager, who was killed in Fells Point early Monday morning. Safe Streets worker DaShawn McGrier died in a mass shooting in east Baltimore last week.

Last week, city leaders spoke about the need to crack down on illegal guns—particularly ghost guns, which are untraceable, unserialized homemade firearms.

“Firearms that do not have serial numbers or registration have no place in Baltimore or anywhere in our state,” Mayor Brandon Scott said Thursday.