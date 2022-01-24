BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in New York City are still trying to trace a Glock 45 handgun with an extended 40-round magazine, which they said LaShawn McNeil obtained in Baltimore and used to shoot two officers in Harlem on Friday night.

Police believe the weapon was stolen in 2017.

Below is a picture of the gun used to shoot our officers. pic.twitter.com/TkcMR2tr83 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022

Investigators later located an AR-15 assault rifle under McNeil’s mattress.

A day after Officers Rivera and Mora were shot in Harlem, your NYPD detectives were still on the scene executing a court-authorized search which lead to the discovery of this loaded AR-15 assault weapon under the suspect's mattress. pic.twitter.com/MkMpmwDjLL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 24, 2022

McNeil, who was on probation at the time, had a long rap sheet including an arrest 20 years ago for assaulting an officer in Pennsylvania.

But he appears to have had no criminal record in Maryland.

#BREAKING: Lashawn McNeil, the man police said opened fire on NYPD officers in Harlem, killing one and gravely injuring another, died at the hospital this afternoon, police sources tell CBS2. https://t.co/BXwteWykYk pic.twitter.com/3UlajLICih — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) January 24, 2022

McNeil left Baltimore for New York back in November to help his mother and brother there.

The officers were responding to a dispute between the two when they were shot.

22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera was killed.

Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend. Only 22 years old, Police Officer Jason Rivera was murdered in the line of duty. We vow to #NeverForget Jason as his fellow Finest vow to honor his tremendous legacy of service & the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5zsx45XiM4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022

27-year-old Officer Wilbert Mora is still fighting for his life.

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora is fighting for his life at the hospital three days after he was wounded and his partner was shot and killed. @LisaRoznerTV reports. https://t.co/WfXvX4wIqj — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) January 24, 2022

Like New York City, Baltimore has been dealing with escalating violence.

That includes the murder of Chesley Patterson, a Little Italy restaurant manager, who was killed in Fells Point early Monday morning. Safe Streets worker DaShawn McGrier died in a mass shooting in east Baltimore last week.

‘Tremendous Loss’ Violence Prevention Worker Killed In East Baltimore Mass Shooting https://t.co/t2miPTmVwe @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 21, 2022

Last week, city leaders spoke about the need to crack down on illegal guns—particularly ghost guns, which are untraceable, unserialized homemade firearms.

“Firearms that do not have serial numbers or registration have no place in Baltimore or anywhere in our state,” Mayor Brandon Scott said Thursday.