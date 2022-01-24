TOWSON, MD - NOVEMBER 11: Towson Tigers bench chairs before a basketball game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at SECU Arena on November 11, 2019 in Towson, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Cam Holden had 19 points and Nicolas Timberlake added 18 points as Towson beat Delaware 69-62 on Monday night.
Charles Thompson chipped in 15 points with nine rebounds for Towson (15-6, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Conference). Holden also had seven rebounds and six steals.READ MORE: Arizona State Hires Former Ravens Coach Billick As Offensive Analyst
Andrew Carr had 13 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-7, 5-3). Ebby Asamoah added 12 points and six rebounds and Dylan Painter had 11 points.READ MORE: 3 Baltimore Firefighters Killed In Partial Building Collapse, 1 In Critical Condition
___MORE NEWS: Manager At La Scala Ristorante Italiano Killed, Restaurant Says
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25