BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking to earn some spare cash while making sure children get to and from school safely?
The Baltimore County Police Department is hiring men and women to become school crossing guards, with a particular need in the Dundalk area.
The job pays $13.97 an hour and your commitment would be two hours a day Monday through Friday.
Successful candidates will be provided equipment and uniforms free of charge.
School crossing guards are paid for federal holidays September through June, and they’re also paid when schools close due to weather.
Paid leave is available and it will be accrued as employees gain years of experience on the job.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and will be subject to a background check including finger prints and a medical screening.