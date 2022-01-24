BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe tweeted on Monday he had successful hip surgery.
While Wolfe was designated to return to practice in October after dealing with what the team labeled as back problems, the lineman never made it onto the field for his 10th season in the NFL.
In November, coach John Harbaugh said Wolfe was likely done for the year.
On the mend, hip surgery was a success. pic.twitter.com/8xHAPNGYJn
— Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) January 24, 2022
"He's not in a place where he's going to be able to play," he said.
Prior to the start of the season, the Ravens signed Wolfe to a three-year contract extension after he recorded 51 tackles, four quarterback hits and one sack in his first year with the team.
Originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Wolfe has 350 tackles, 34 sacks, 17 passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in 122 games.
Although Wolfe's injury did not get the same attention as the high-profile losses of cornerback Marcus Peters and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, his return could be a boon for the Ravens defensive line, with end Calais Campbell and tackle Brandon Williams possibly hitting the open market as free agents.