BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old was injured Monday night in a pair of Baltimore shootings, authorities said.
About 10 p.m., ShotSpotter alerts brought officers to the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue, where they found a man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.
The 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A half-hour later, officers were called to an area hospital in response to a walk-in shooting victim, police said.
Upon arrival, officers learned an 18-year-old had been shot in the chest, but the teen was uncooperative with police.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.