CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police, Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old was injured Monday night in a pair of Baltimore shootings, authorities said.

About 10 p.m., ShotSpotter alerts brought officers to the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue, where they found a man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.

READ MORE: Man, 57, Shot In Face In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

The 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A half-hour later, officers were called to an area hospital in response to a walk-in shooting victim, police said.

READ MORE: Arizona State Hires Former Ravens Coach Billick As Offensive Analyst

Upon arrival, officers learned an 18-year-old had been shot in the chest, but the teen was uncooperative with police.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

MORE NEWS: 3 Baltimore Firefighters Killed In Partial Building Collapse, 1 In Critical Condition

 

CBS Baltimore Staff