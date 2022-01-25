LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WJZ) — Mother Nature is finally cooperating after an up-and-down start to the ski season at many local resorts.

Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, Pa., had to delay its opening until late December and shut down just a few days into the season.

“It can always be a little challenging here in early December,” said General Manager Brett Cook.

Fortunately, the recent cold snap is just what they needed to cure those no-snow blues.

“It’s looking phenomenal,” said Cook, “We have a ton of snow down, and those cold temperatures really allow us to put out a ton of water. The more water we can put out, the more snow we’re going to produce.”

In just 10 days they went from being closed to 100% open.

Cook credits his snowmakers.

“We have an awesome snowmaking team that can get us up and running really quickly,” he said.

When making snow, they use a measurement called wet bulb, which looks at temperature and humidity. If the humidity is favorable, they can actually make snow when the temperature is above freezing.

Man-made snow is a lot more durable than the delicate flakes that fall from the sky.

“(The flakes) hold up much better under the pressures and rigors of skiing and snowboarding,” Cook said.

If all goes as planned, they hope to keep the resort open until mid-March. Good news, as both beginners and seasoned pros travel from all over Maryland to hit the slopes.