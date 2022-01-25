PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored a season-high 23 points, Eric Ayala added 22 and the two combined to bury 10 3-pointers to help Maryland past Rutgers 68-60 on Tuesday night.

Not until the end did the Scarlet Knights reduce their double-digit deficit which Maryland enforced most of the game.

Ayala’s layup started a 19-3 first-half run that lasted eight minutes. Maryland went to halftime with a 38-26 lead on the strength of 53.8% shooting (14 for 26) including 6 for 12 from 3-point range.

For Rutgers, Geo Baker did his part to try and keep the Scarlet Knights in it, scoring 14 points on going 4 for 6 from behind the 3-point line.

Maryland recorded a season-high 12-made 3s in 25 attempts. Ayala’s five 3s moved him to fifth-place all-time in the program for made buckets beyond the arc. Now with 200, he sits 39 shy of tying Juan Dixon for the top spot.

Ayala finished 5 for 9 and Russell 5 for 8 from deep. Russell entered just 2 for 14 from 3-point range n his last five games.

Baker and Ron Harper Jr. scored 16 points apiece. Clifford Omoruyi scored 11 with 13 rebounds and Caleb McConnell scored 11. Rutgers beat Maryland 70-59 on its home court on Jan. 15.

The Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) host Indiana on Saturday while Rutgers (11-8, 5-4) heads to Nebraska for a Saturday contest against the Cornhuskers.

