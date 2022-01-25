BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death earlier this month of a 22-year-old man at a Pikesville apartment.
The investigation stems from a shooting reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. Jan. 8 at an apartment in the 4600 block of Horizon Circle, Baltimore County Police said.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Mask Mandate Remains In Effect After Judge Rules Against Injunction
Once they arrived, officers found Deonte Blick suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, Blick was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Donations Welcomed For Families Of Fallen Baltimore Firefighters
Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the deadly shooting.MORE NEWS: After Mild Winter Start, Ski Resorts Bring Snow Back To The Slopes
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.