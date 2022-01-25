BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found over the weekend in southern Baltimore has been ruled a homicide.
Officers called to the Interstate 295 ramp from Westport about 9 p.m. Saturday found Kenneth Lawson unresponsive with signs of trauma to the head, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics pronounced Lawson dead at the scene.
The 20-year-old’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy determined his death was a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.