BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Sundance Film Festival has gone virtual again this year, and there’s something special in store for local film buffs. The SNF Parkway Theater in Baltimore is screening eight films from the festival this weekend as a “Satellite Screen.”
The SNF Parkway is one of seven independently-owned cinemas across the country that will be streaming a specially-curated selection from the world-famous Festival during its closing weekend.
The eight films will screen Friday to Sunday and include Sirens, a film about the co-founders of the Middle East’s first all-female metal band; Marte Um (Mars One), a film about a family in Brazil navigating life after the election of a right-wing president; and La Guerra Civil, a film about the rivalry between boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez and its cultural implications.
The films are from the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Lebanon.
To learn more about the films and buy tickets, visit the cinema’s website.