BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyree Corbett had a career-high 25 points plus 22 rebounds as Coppin State edged Howard 83-81 on Monday night.
Corbett's three-point play with 10 seconds left drew Coppin State within 81-80 and his steal a few seconds later helped set up Nendah Tarke's go-ahead three-point play with 5 seconds to go.
Tarke had 19 points for Coppin State (4-15, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kyle Cardaci added 16 points. Jesse Zarzuela had 15 points.
Howard totaled 31 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Kyle Foster had 19 points for the Bison (7-9, 1-2). Elijah Hawkins added 19 points. Steve Settle III had 15 points and eight rebounds.
