BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The tragic deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters have hit home for people throughout our community.
Firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo died of their injuries Monday after a partial building collapse at the scene of a fire that engulfed a vacant row home on South Stricker Street, city officials said.
A fourth firefighter, John McMaster, is being treated at University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he is said to be in fair condition.
If you would like to pitch in to help the families of those fallen heroes, the Baltimore City Fire Foundation is accepting donations on their behalf.
The foundation routinely raises money for the families and survivors of firefighters who are injured or killed in the line of duty.
To make a donation, visit the foundation’s website and look for the link to donate.