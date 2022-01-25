BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following a weekend of “brazen, despicable acts” of violence, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison pledged to hold the perpetrators accountable and asked Baltimoreans for their full support to curb violent crime.

Between Friday and Sunday, there were six homicides, seven non-fatal shootings and 25 robberies, officials said in a joint release.

During that same period, there were 84 arrests, including 10 for handguns, four for robberies and three for carjackings. Sixty-four warrants were also issued, officials said.

“Baltimore, we must be better,” said Scott. “The level of senseless violence occurring across our city is sickening. I met with police leadership Monday evening to ensure that we continue to focus and further our coordinated efforts on those who continue to carry out acts of violence in our city to reduce violent crime.”

The mayor said the city will continue to work with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to fight crime. But both he and the commissioner called on Baltimoreans to work toward curbing the violence.

“It will take all of us, every single resident in Baltimore, rolling up their sleeves and getting in this fight to curb the current cycle of violence and bring about sustained reductions in violence across our city,” said Scott.

“The violence must stop and we need everyone’s support to achieve sustainable reductions of violence in our city,” said Harrison.

Shantay Jackson, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, said the city will continue to implement’s Scott’s violence reduction strategy “with a focus on accountability and addressing the web of trauma every shooting and killing leaves behind.”

Anyone with information on the incidents from this weekend is asked to call Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.