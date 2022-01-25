BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coach John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly close to a contract extension, according to a report from ESPN.

The team is in talks with Harbaugh’s agent, and a deal is expected to get completed in a few weeks, according to the report.

The 59-year-old inked a four-year extension in 2019 that is set to expire after the next season.

News of an extension comes four days after Harbaugh announced the team and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale had agreed to part ways.

Now in his 14th year as head coach of the Ravens, Harbaugh has a record of 137-88 and has reached the playoffs nine times.

The 2021 season was only his second season with a losing record and the first since 2015, when the Ravens went 5-11.

In 2012, Harbaugh guided the Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XLVII, only the second championship in franchise history.

He won AP Coach of the Year honors in 2019 after an NFL-best 14-2 campaign.