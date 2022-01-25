BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday provides the mildest weather we will see this week—a blast of artic air will settle in after a cold front passes through our region.
Despite the chilly air, Maryland will stay dry, calm and settled through early Friday before the arrival of our next weather maker. By Friday, a deep trough will continue to move further east.
Though it’s too early to call right now, the WJZ First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for an Alert Day at the end of the week.
Confidence continues to grow on the nature of this system as it reaches the East Coast. A more westward trend could bring widespread and significant snowfall to parts of our area.
For now, there still seems to be some disagreement in the guidance on the position of the low, which will influence snow totals within the Mid-Atlantic region.
By no means is this system a slam dunk. Yet the overall pattern for this event seems to be zeroing in on a snowy outcome for much of Maryland,.
Higher snowfall totals are predicted for the parts of our area closer to the Interstate 95 corridor, based on where the best moisture availability will be found.
We anticipate that Maryland’s far western counties will receive a fairly consistent snowfall during this event, due to the upsloping along the mountains there.
Stay tuned to WJZ on air and online as we will provide timely updates on this system's progress. Remember, when we know, you'll know.
Below is a breakdown of your forecast over the next several days:
- Tuesday
- Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees
- Northwest wind 6-11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph
- Tuesday Night
- Mostly clear, with a low around 19 degrees
- Northwest wind 6-8 mph
- Wednesday
- Sunny with a high near 30 degrees.
- Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
- Wednesday Night
- Mostly clear with a low around 14 degrees
- North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
- Thursday
- Sunny with a high near 33 degrees.
- Calm wind becoming south 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
- Thursday Night
- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
- Friday
- A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Cloudy with a high near 39 degrees.
- Chance of precipitation is 30%
- Friday Night
- A chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
- Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Saturday
- A chance of snow.
- Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.