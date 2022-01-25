BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday provides the mildest weather we will see this week—a blast of artic air will settle in after a cold front passes through our region.

Despite the chilly air, Maryland will stay dry, calm and settled through early Friday before the arrival of our next weather maker. By Friday, a deep trough will continue to move further east.

Though it’s too early to call right now, the WJZ First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for an Alert Day at the end of the week.

Confidence continues to grow on the nature of this system as it reaches the East Coast. A more westward trend could bring widespread and significant snowfall to parts of our area.

For now, there still seems to be some disagreement in the guidance on the position of the low, which will influence snow totals within the Mid-Atlantic region.

By no means is this system a slam dunk. Yet the overall pattern for this event seems to be zeroing in on a snowy outcome for much of Maryland,.

Higher snowfall totals are predicted for the parts of our area closer to the Interstate 95 corridor, based on where the best moisture availability will be found.

We anticipate that Maryland’s far western counties will receive a fairly consistent snowfall during this event, due to the upsloping along the mountains there.

Stay tuned to WJZ on air and online as we will provide timely updates on this system’s progress. Remember, when we know, you’ll know.

Below is a breakdown of your forecast over the next several days: