TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened inside an apartment building tailored toward Towson University students.

According to a detective with the agency, officers responded to the fourth floor of Altus Towson Row on West Susquehanna Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers reported finding several shell casings in the hallway, but did not find any victims.

A person was taken into custody for questioning, BCPD confirmed, but for a separate, unrelated incident involving possession of a firearm. That individual was charged.

So far, no suspects have been charged in connection to the shooting.

Two weeks ago, a Towson University student was gunned down along the same road. 23-year old Ikemefuna Eguh was supposed to begin his last semester before being shot and killed on West Susquehanna Avenue.

Last Thursday, a woman was shot in a Catonsville plaza parking lot. Diamond Trueheart was 27-years old.

After the county set a record with 54 homicides in 2021, up from 33 in 2020, Baltimore County leaders held a town hall to hear concerns from residents about violent crimes.

The Baltimore County State Attorney confirmed the focus would be on making sure people committing crimes don’t get a slap on the wrist.

Anyone with information on any of these investigations is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or Baltimore County Police Department.