BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The tragic loss of three Baltimore firefighters has touched people across the country.

Tributes are flooding in from fellow firefighters, community members and loved ones.

Flowers are propped up on a fence at the scene of the fire on South Stricker Street that took the lives of Lt. Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo.

“We appreciate them and maybe we just don’t say it enough,” said Tricia Rubacky.

At the firehouse where Sadler and Lacayo worked, there is black cloth draped on the building.

Rubacky and others have stopped by to drop off flowers there.

“I think they’re all just still in shock,” she said. “We don’t expect them to be able to cope with this for a long time”

At Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad in Wheaton, Maryland, Kenny Lacayo’s turnout coat and helmet are on display as a shrine to him. He was a volunteer there.

“He wanted nothing more than to be a big-city firefighter in a busy house,” said Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief Mark Dempsey. “He wanted to be somewhere busy where he felt like he made a difference and he still volunteered here.

Tributes to the fallen firefighters can also be found all over social media.

On Twitter, a friend of Kelsey Sadler posted photos with her and wrote “Absolutely gutted. Love you.”

Another tribute on Facebook shows three barbers chairs at Old Line Barbers in Bel Air draped with black capes for the firefighters.

Community members want it to be known they are thankful for their service and sacrifice.

“You don’t feel like there’s a lot you can do, but you just want to tell them to be safe and be careful,” said Rubacky. “Just an expression of our condolences and our grief that we share with them.”