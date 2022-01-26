BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Annapolis man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder for his role in a 2020 murder-for-hire plot, authorities said.

Michael Gibson, 23, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder and the use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Leslie Saunders, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced Wednesday.

Gibson remains in custody without bond while awaiting sentencing on April 26.

“I am grateful that both of the perpetrators of this senseless crime have been held accountable for a brazen murder that took place in Annapolis,” Leitess said. “The Bens Drive neighborhood should not have to live in fear that this kind of gun violence will be accepted as common place.”

Saunders, 50, was found shot multiple times the evening of March 15, 2020, near Bens Drive in Annapolis. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later found the cause and manner of death was homicide by gunshot.

After reviewing surveillance video from the scene, detectives identified the shooter as Gibson. As their investigation unfolded, detectives learned that a second man, Thomas Smith, had hired Gibson to kill Saunders, his mother’s longtime boyfriend.

Saunders and Smith’s mother had gotten into an argument earlier that day, police learned. Surveillance video showed Smith and Gibson meeting up that day before they tracked down Saunders, who was gunned down near an apartment complex.

Gibson was paid $3,200 to carry out the killing, $2,000 beforehand and another $1,200 afterward.

The 23-year-old, who is not allowed to have firearms due to a previous conviction, was arrested in April 2020.

Like Gibson, Smith recently pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He is set to be sentenced on March 31.